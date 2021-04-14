OracleChain (OCT) Market Capitalization Hits $516,987.69

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. OracleChain has a total market cap of $516,987.69 and approximately $72,269.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OracleChain has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar. One OracleChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00067253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.23 or 0.00267095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $458.87 or 0.00728549 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00024590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,630.64 or 0.99438626 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.61 or 0.00872612 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain’s genesis date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain . OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

