ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.50 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.17% from the company’s current price.

ORBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 69,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.72. ORBCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.82 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ORBCOMM news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,275.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $58,925.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 494,412 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 568.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 343,518 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,931,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 740,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 233,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

