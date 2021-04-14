ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Given Neutral Rating at Roth Capital

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.25. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ORBC. Raymond James boosted their target price on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.29.

ORBC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 65,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,128. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $911.05 million, a P/E ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 1.39. ORBCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $63.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,275.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $58,925.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after acquiring an additional 494,412 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 740,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 233,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 568.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 343,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $2,352,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

