Orbit Chain Trading Down 8.4% This Week (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be bought for $2.57 or 0.00004069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $20.28 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00064206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00019251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $429.80 or 0.00680874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00088644 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00032450 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00036045 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

