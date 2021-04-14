Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.34–0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.26.

Separately, Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of Orchid Island Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

NYSE ORC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,690. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. The company has a market cap of $579.13 million, a PE ratio of 204.67 and a beta of 1.36. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $6.22.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

