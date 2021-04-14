ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Trading Up 10.3%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s stock price was up 10.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.76 and last traded at $21.76. Approximately 8,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 284,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORIC shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.55.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.38). As a group, equities analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $203,104.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 21,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $563,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,829 shares of company stock worth $9,102,446.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

