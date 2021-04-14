Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Price Hits $0.0137

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Ormeus Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Coin has a market cap of $493,515.08 and approximately $187,797.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002806 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00067242 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.30 or 0.00273776 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004583 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $467.99 or 0.00743636 BTC.
- THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00024115 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,782.80 or 0.99761275 BTC.
- Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $530.15 or 0.00842398 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
