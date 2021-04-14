Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.86

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.86 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 19.99 ($0.26). Orosur Mining shares last traded at GBX 20.25 ($0.26), with a volume of 1,488,828 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 23.52. The firm has a market cap of £38.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75.

In other news, insider Louis Emmanuel Castro purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £2,600 ($3,396.92).

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

