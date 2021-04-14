Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Gap Up to $42.05

Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.05, but opened at $43.64. Orthofix Medical shares last traded at $43.64, with a volume of 2 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $841.94 million, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.06.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $117.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

