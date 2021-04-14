Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Has $13.24 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 3.4% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.18. The stock had a trading volume of 221,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,868. The company has a market capitalization of $196.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.90. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.