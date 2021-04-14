Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Sells 1,230 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 4.5% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $17,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after purchasing an additional 392,065 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney stock traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.53. 385,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,321,114. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.13. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.05 billion, a PE ratio of -119.26, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.