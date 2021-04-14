Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Sells 40,390 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,390 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab comprises approximately 4.7% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $18,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,989,000 after acquiring an additional 142,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.02. 234,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,397,675. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $68.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In related news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $481,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $79,336,316 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

