OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 876,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,891 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.88% of OSI Systems worth $81,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of OSIS opened at $96.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.11 and a twelve month high of $100.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $2,330,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,094 shares in the company, valued at $44,195,042.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $234,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,296,931.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,564 shares of company stock worth $4,945,543 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

