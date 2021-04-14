Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

OR has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.50 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.93.

OR stock opened at C$15.21 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$11.39 and a 52 week high of C$17.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$64.56 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In related news, Director Sean Roosen sold 127,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total transaction of C$1,796,237.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 584,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,223,602.51.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

