OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Short Interest Up 133.3% in March

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS OTCM traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201. OTC Markets Group has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $470.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.15.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 70.25%. The business had revenue of $19.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that OTC Markets Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.