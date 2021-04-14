OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.15

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.15 and traded as high as $41.00. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 1,857 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $482.45 million, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 70.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

