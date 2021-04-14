Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Major Shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 25,844 Shares

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 25,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $366,467.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,358,621 shares in the company, valued at $600,645,245.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of ORCC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,415. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.40.
Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $221.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. Owl Rock Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 92,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 952,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 85,064 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,595,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,201,000 after purchasing an additional 395,958 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.
About Owl Rock Capital
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.
Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.