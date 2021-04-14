Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Major Shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 25,844 Shares

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 25,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $366,467.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,358,621 shares in the company, valued at $600,645,245.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ORCC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,415. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $221.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. Owl Rock Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 92,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 952,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 85,064 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,595,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,201,000 after purchasing an additional 395,958 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

