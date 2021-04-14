PAC Global Market Capitalization Tops $172.59 Million (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.47 or 0.00214522 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008868 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

