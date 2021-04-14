Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,266 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 170.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QDEL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,692,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the third quarter worth $28,634,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,601,000 after acquiring an additional 116,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Quidel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,733,000 after purchasing an additional 99,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 115,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,696,000 after purchasing an additional 74,563 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,097,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,208.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,467 shares of company stock worth $4,022,536 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.00.

Shares of QDEL opened at $129.60 on Wednesday. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $96.01 and a 1-year high of $306.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.77.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The firm had revenue of $809.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

