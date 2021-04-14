Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,039,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,901,000 after purchasing an additional 36,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,997,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $28.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.93.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

