Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 174.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Hibbett Sports worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 4,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $316,341.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,936.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $290,553.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at $369,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,917 shares of company stock worth $3,377,764 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $69.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.32 and a 200-day moving average of $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $78.32.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.