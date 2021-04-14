Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 50,862 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 288.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,862 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of TrueBlue worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $117,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TBI. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. TrueBlue has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

TBI stock opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $815.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $518.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueBlue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

