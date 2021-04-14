Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 78,830 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 296.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,830 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Coherus BioSciences worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

CHRS stock opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.25. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $920,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,884 shares of company stock worth $2,821,823 in the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

