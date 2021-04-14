Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 56,180 Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Hanger at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Hanger in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanger during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Hanger in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hanger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HNGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

HNGR stock opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87. The company has a market cap of $919.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28. Hanger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $277.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.92 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 237.97% and a net margin of 3.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $348,300.00. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

