Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Security National Bank grew its position in shares of ResMed by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 42,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $2,650,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,228,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,609,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $305,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,306 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,862. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $205.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.16 and a 1 year high of $224.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.27 and its 200-day moving average is $199.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

