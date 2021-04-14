Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $155.41 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.50 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWK. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.