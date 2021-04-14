Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 661,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,758,000 after purchasing an additional 93,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,424 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,880 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.44.

DRI opened at $143.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $149.73. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.01, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

