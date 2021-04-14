Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 80,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.1% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.19.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CHD opened at $86.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.33. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.