Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

NYSE ED opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

