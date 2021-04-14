Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.22.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $1,542,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $2,365,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 419,526 shares of company stock worth $106,499,213. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $265.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.21 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

