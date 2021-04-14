Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

