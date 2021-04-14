Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,348,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,717,000 after purchasing an additional 167,859 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Northern Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $108.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.40. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.19.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

