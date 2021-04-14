Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,174,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,044,000 after buying an additional 1,412,392 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $28,380,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,487,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 890,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,960,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

