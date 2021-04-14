Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,307 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,687,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,373,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,612,000 after buying an additional 1,539,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,714,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

