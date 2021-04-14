Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 214.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,967 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Dorian LPG worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,912 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 981,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 64,322 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 675,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 193,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LPG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $656,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,096 shares in the company, valued at $434,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John C. Hadjipateras sold 46,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $624,726.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,955,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,405,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 246,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,505 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPG opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $522.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.14. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%.

Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

