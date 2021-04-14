Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,255,000 after buying an additional 1,799,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,887,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,196,000 after purchasing an additional 618,617 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 302,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,402,000 after purchasing an additional 155,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 325.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,449,000 after purchasing an additional 152,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT opened at $286.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.18. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $292.70.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

