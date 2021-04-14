Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.45 Million Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 136.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Genesco worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at $3,611,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 105,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genesco by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,296,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,104,000 after buying an additional 100,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth $975,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GCO opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $728.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.50. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $52.37.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

