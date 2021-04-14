Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 200.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 37,016 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 103,632 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 149,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $760,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.38. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $143.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.52 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

