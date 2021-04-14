Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Carter’s by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,059,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,891,000 after acquiring an additional 648,987 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,788,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,318,000 after purchasing an additional 85,661 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,894,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,253,000 after purchasing an additional 124,235 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 427.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,164,000 after purchasing an additional 621,563 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 762,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,738,000 after buying an additional 72,611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $95.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.44. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $105.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

