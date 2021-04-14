Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 263.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,322 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of Lumber Liquidators worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.66. The company has a market cap of $771.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.51 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LL shares. TheStreet raised Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.