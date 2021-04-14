Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,796 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,283,000 after buying an additional 186,386 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 257.9% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 38,547 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 131,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WY. TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.27 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

