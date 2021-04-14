Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,806 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,806 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

