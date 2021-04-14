Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $135.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.75. The company has a market capitalization of $165.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.51 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

