Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 10,372 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,372 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 289,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 12,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.84.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

