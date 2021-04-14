Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,090 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In other news, Director David A. Thomas acquired 395 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at $261,726.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.23.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $137.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $92.39 and a 12 month high of $137.97.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.