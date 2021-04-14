Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,186 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 18.6% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 10.9% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in The Hershey by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 153,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.43.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,046 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $158.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.66. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $161.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

