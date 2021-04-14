Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,229 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN opened at $138.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $138.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.88.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $441,678.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

