Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,629 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after buying an additional 1,712,525 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,191 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,489 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,034,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,488,000 after purchasing an additional 36,364 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $178.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.58 and a 200-day moving average of $150.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $88.30 and a 12-month high of $180.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Citigroup began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.08.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

