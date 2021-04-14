Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,737 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,087 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 157,513 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 70,978 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of WDC stock opened at $69.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.12 and a 200-day moving average of $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.