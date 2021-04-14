Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 759 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox stock opened at $188.72 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $176.73 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.04 and its 200 day moving average is $199.68.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.65.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.